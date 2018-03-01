Jacksonville Home & Patio Show turns 50

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Spring Home and Patio Show that opened Thursday at the Prime Osborn Convention Center is celebrating a 50-year milestone.

It's the largest consumer home show in North Florida and South Georgia and features four days of nationally renowned experts in home improvement, remodeling, interior design, instructional how-to seminars as well as hundreds of exhibitors and giveaways.

Brett Tutor, star of the show Trading Spaces, will be there as a special guest this year.

While the Home and Patio Show is filled with garden displays, gadgets and the latest decorating ideas, the effects of Hurricane Irma are still keeping many home improvement businesses swamped doing repairs from storm damage.

The Jacksonville Home and Patio Show runs through Sunday. Tickets are $11 for adults, $5 for children, kids five and under get in free. For more information, check out jacksonvillehomeshows.com.

