Jacksonville 'Pop-Up Cat Café' offers coffee, cats up for adoption

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is hosting a pop-up cat café event at the adoption center in hopes of finding cats furever homes.
The event will be held on Sunday, August 11th from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The cat café will offer visitors a chance to meet a variety of adoptable cats and kittens at the Jacksonville Humane Society.
All cat adoptions will be free for the day.
The pop-up event will take place at JHS’ Adoption, Education and Pet Help Center in the multi-purpose room.
It will be converted into a lounge and allow visitors a chance to get up close and “purrsonal” with friendly felines who need homes.
For a $5 donation, café-goers will be able to enter the café and receive a complimentary drink from Coffee Perks.
Making a reservation in advance is highly recommended.
“I cannot think of a better place for a pop-up cat café than right here at JHS. We certainly have the inventory!” said Denise Deisler, CEO of the Jacksonville Humane Society. “This will give visitors a unique experience and hopefully result in many adoptions.”
For more information about this event, click here or call 904.493.4565.
