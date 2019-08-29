Jacksonville to host a variety of deals on dance lessons this week

Looking to dance?

There's plenty to do when it comes to dance lessons in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Dance Lessons

From the Happy Feet Dance Studios deal description:

Experienced instructors teach a range of ballroom-dance styles at private lessons, group classes and dance parties.

Where: 4555 St. Johns Ave.

Price: $7-$16. More ticket options are available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Dance Lessons

From the Fascinatin' Rhythm School of Dance and Performing Arts deal description:

Customers will receive 50% off their registration fee. At Fascinatin' Rhythm, we have a passion for the arts and teaching in a loving, healthy environment. Our focus is for children to reach their full potential, so we by provide top-notch teachers who nurture the them in a family-friendly atmosphere.

Where: 10550 Old St. Augustine Road

Price: $23 (49 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

African Dance Lessons

From the Nan Nkama Pan-African Drum and Dance Ensemble deal description:

This is Duval County's only African-dance performance troupe. This deal offers $79 worth of services for just $40.

Where: 3674 Beach Blvd.

Price: $40 (49 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.