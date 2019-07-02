Jacksonville to host a variety of family and learning events this week

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From Independence Day celebrations to martial arts lessons, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Independence Day Celebration

From the event description:

First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Stick around for the largest fireworks show of the season following the game to celebrate American Independence.

When: Wednesday, July 3, 7 p.m.

Where: Baseball Grounds Of Jacksonville, 301 A Philip Randolph Blvd.

Price: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

July 4th Fireworks

From the event description:

Put on your favorite red, white and blue and join us along the majestic St. Johns River in Downtown Jacksonville for the best July 4th Fireworks show on the First Coast.

When: Thursday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Where: 208 N. Laura St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

JAMA Julington Academy of Martial Arts

From the JAMA Julington Academy of Martial Arts deal description:

Led by experienced instructors, classes are designed for all ages and skill levels and concentrate on developing physical & mental strength. Classes are concentrated on developing students' strength as well as teaching them respect, self-control, and self-discipline. In the parent/youth classes, parents and their children learn the basics of martial arts together, and then are separated into different rooms to practice the curriculum based on their own skills and abilities.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: JAMA Julington Academy of Martial Arts, 12489 San Jose Blvd.

Price: One Month of Unlimited Youth Martial Arts Classes for One Child, $49 (67% discount off regular price). More options are available.

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Aikido for Kids at Aikido Center of Jacksonville

From the Aikido Center of Jacksonville deal description:

Your child will learn self-defense, self-discipline, and self-respect with Aikido, a non-competitive and fun martial art. Your child will learn self-defense, self-discipline and self-respect. For ages 4-13.

When: Promotional value expires 90 days after purchase.

Where: Aikido Center of Jacksonville, 3627 Dupont Ave.

Price: Three Aikido Classes for One Child, $35 (53% discount off regular price). More options are available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Attraction Pass at Adventure Landing

From the Adventure Landing deal description:

Race in go-karts, compete in themed laser-tag matches and putt through mini-golf courses at a family-friendly fun park.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: Adventure Landing, 4825 Blanding Blvd.

Price: Three Attraction Quest Pass for One, $12 (40% discount off regular price). More options are available.

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline