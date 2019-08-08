Jacksonville to host a variety of food and drink events this week

Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Jacksonville food and beverage. From wine tasting to pie making, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.

Taste of the Town Center

From the event description:

Join Vine + Craft for a carefully curated wine pairing. Sample wines like the pros and discover your unique taste preference.

When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 3-6 p.m.

Where: 4663 River City Drive

Price: $45

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pie making at Natasha's Sweets

From the Natasha's Sweets deal description:

A lifelong baker passes along her passion and style through winter creations.

Where: 6859 Lenox Ave.

Price: $30

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Cooking classes at Raja Indian Spices

From the Raja Indian Spices deal description:

Cooking enthusiasts learn new skills for cooking gluten-free vegetarian dishes under the instruction experienced instructors.

Where: 5111 Baymeadows Road, Suite #16

Price: $45

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

