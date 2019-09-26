Jacksonville to host a variety of food and drink events this week

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Jacksonville food and beverage. From a launch party to an anniversary celebration, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

Vine + Craft Official Launch Party

From the event description:

The Official Vine + Craft, LLC launch party is here. Join us on the patio for fun! Your ticket includes two raffle tickets, a drink ticket and light bites.

When: Friday, Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m.

Where: 1034 Park St.

Price: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Vine + Craft: Brunch*ish Avondale

From the event description:

Vine + Craft offers an interactive, communal seated experience as we visit the charming neighborhood of Avondale and make three stops at select locations.

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m.

Where: 3556 St. John's Ave.

Price: $50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bistro Aix's 20-Year Anniversary

From the event description:

Bistro Aix has partnered with 904 Happy Hour to throw the largest celebration ever to commemorate Bistro Aix's 20th anniversary. The Chris Thomas Band will be performing an intimate concert. Tickets also include two complimentary craft cocktails, hors d' oeuvres, a big raffle, games and more!

When: Sunday, Sept. 29, 5 p.m.

Where: 1440 San Marco Blvd.

Price: $50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Cooking Classes at Raja Indian Spices

From the Raja Indian Spices deal description:

Cooking enthusiasts learn new skills of cooking gluten-free vegetarian dishes under the watchful eye of experienced instructors.

Where: 5111 Baymeadows Road, Suite #16

Price: $39 for One (51 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

