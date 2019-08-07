Jacksonville to host a variety of sports and fitness events this week

Looking to get fit?

From martial arts lessons to dance classes, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown.

Jaguars 5K Stadium Challenge/Run Under the Lights

From the event description:

Join the annual IOA/Jaguars 5K Stadium Challenge to support the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation and local youth sports programs. The run will include a unique course both inside and outside TIAA Bank Field and is fit for all ages. Participants will run around the stadium, up and down the ramps, and finish by crossing the football field.

When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 6 p.m.

Where: TIAA Bank Field, 1 TIAA Bank Field Drive

Price: $10-$40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 71% Off at JAMA Julington Academy of Martial Arts

From the JAMA Julington Academy of Martial Arts deal description:

Led by experienced instructors, classes are designed for all ages and skill levels and concentrate on developing physical and mental strength. Classes are concentrated on developing students' strength as well as teaching them respect, self-control and self-discipline. In the parent/youth classes, parents and their children learn the basics of martial arts together, and then are separated into different rooms to practice the curriculum based on their own skills and abilities.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: JAMA Julington Academy of Martial Arts, 12489 San Jose Blvd.

Price: One Month of Unlimited Youth Martial Arts Classes for One Child, $43 (71% discount off regular price). More options are available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 32% Off Rock-Climbing Day Passes

From the The Edge Rock Gym deal description:

Rock-climbing session equips climbers with gear and sends them scaling up enormous rock walls. Day passes include harness. All visitors much complete a waiver before climbing.

When: Promotional value expires 90 days after purchase.

Where: The Edge Rock Gym, 3563 Philips Highway

Price: One Day Pass, $14 (26% discount off regular price); One Day Pass for Two, $26 (32% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Up to 82% Off Dance Classes at Avondale Dance Directions

From the Avondale Dance Directions deal description:

Instructors with backgrounds from Salsa to Swing guide students of all experience levels through a wide variety of current dance styles.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: Avondale Dance Directions, 1080 Edgewood Ave. S

Price: Three 30-Minute Private Dance Lessons and One Group Classes, $27 (82% discount off regular price). More options are available.

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

