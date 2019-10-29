Jacksonville to host a variety of travel and outdoor events this week

Looking to get some fresh air?

From a BYOB sunset cruise to a family-friendly adventure park, there's plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Up to 70% Off a BYOB Sunset Cruise

Gather family or friends and board this vessel with Captain Don. Celebrate your birthday or other special occasion with beautiful sunset views.

Where: 12752 San Jose Blvd.

Price: $89 for a two-hour BYOB sunset cruise (70 percent discount off regular price. More options available.

71% Off Private Sailing Lesson for Two

Calling aspiring sailors! Grab a friend and take private lessons with experienced instructors, back by accreditation from the American Sailing Association. You'll learn how to navigate an approximately 20-foot boat in light to moderate wind and water conditions.

Where: 12752 San Jose Blvd.

Price: $87 (71 percent discount off regular price) - Private Sailing Lesson for Two

Up to 49% Off Attraction Pass at Adventure Landing

Families: squeeze in quality time together at family-friendly fun park. Fill your day with go-karts, laser-tag matches and mini-golf courses.

Where: 4825 Blanding Blvd., Confederate Point

Price: $40 (49 percent discount off regular price) - Quest Pass for Four. More options available.

