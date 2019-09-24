Jacksonville to host a variety of visual arts deals this week

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Jacksonville this week, from painting classes to a wood craft workshop.

Up to 47% Off at Champaint 777

From the Champaint 777 deal description:

Clients create their own work of art while sipping on wine. Live jazz band performs throughout the lesson. Optional buffet available. All materials are included with this deal.

When: Promotional value expires 180 days after purchase.

Where: Champaint 777, 11876 Atlantic Blvd.

Price: Painting Class for One with Complimentary Wine, $34 (47% discount off regular price); Painting Class for Two with Complimentary Wine, $75.50 (41% discount off regular price

Up to 35% Off Art Classes

From the Art League of Jacksonville deal description:

Classes designed to suit every level of proficiency aiming to provide useful skills like drawing, sculpture, and printmaking

When: Promotional value expires 180 days after purchase.

Where: Art League of Jacksonville, 4327 Kerle St.

Price: Four Classes for One, $42.50 (29% discount off regular price). More options are available.

Up to 40% Off Art Activities

From the The Arts Corner KIDZ Network Inc. deal description:

Students develop their creativity and art skills under the supervision of experienced instructors Drawing lessons are held on Fridays and Saturdays.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: The Arts Corner KIDZ Network Inc., 9898 Lantern St.

Price: Try-an-Art Club for Two Weeks, $20 (33% discount off regular price). More options are available.

Up to 64% Off a DIY Wood Sign Painting Workshop

From the Beautifully Divine DIY Wood Craft Studio deal description:

Book your DIY, Pinterest-inspired painting workshop at our BYOB establishment for a fun girls night out, couples night and corporate events.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: Beautifully Divine DIY Wood Craft Studio, 1188 S. Edgewood Ave.

Price: Entry to DIY Wood Sign Painting workshop for One Person, $22 (63% discount off regular price). More options are available.

Up to 20% Off Paint and Sample Classes

From the The Winey Wench deal description:

Participants of legal age can enjoy sipping wine as they learn to paint a picture on stretched canvas. What's included: brushes, paint, easel, apron, instruction and one 16x20 stretched canvas. Wine is available for purchase, but no outside alcohol may be brought to classes. You can bring your own snacks.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: The Winey Wench, 10300 Southside Blvd.

Price: Paint and Sample Class for One, $25 (16% discount off regular price). More options are available.

