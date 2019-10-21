John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John in Jacksonville for ‘Grease' sing-a-long event

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 15: Olivia Newton-John (L) and John Travolta attend the "Grease" 40th anniversary screening at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on August 15, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - I've got chills. They're multiplying!

It's the Rydell High School reunion event of the year! Grease stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John reunite for a special "Meet ‘N' Grease" movie Sing-A-Long event in Jacksonville!

The event will be held at Daily's Place on December 15.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, October 25 at 10 a.m. There will be a chance to meet the stars with "Meet ‘N' Grease" VIP passes.

In addition, there will be a massive screening of the Grease Sing-A-Long film, followed by a special, intimate Q&A with Travolta and Newton-John.

All audience members are encouraged to come dressed as your favorite character from Grease.

"Olivia and I wanted to present the opportunity to meet Danny and Sandy in-person with the movie Grease Sing-A-Long, photo op and Q&A," John Travolta said. "I hope you join us. This is a first!"

For tickets to "Meet ‘N' Grease" click here.

Meet ‘N' Greet only applicable to 150 people who purchase the VIP Package.

(A portion of Olivia's proceeds from the VIP meet & greet package will benefit the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre.)

