Music is hot in Jacksonville this week

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Jacksonville. From Guns N' Roses to the symphony, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Guns N' Roses

From the event description:

Guns N' Roses fans rejoiced when Axl, Slash, and Duff reunited back in 2016. Since their unbelievable return, the rock icons have performed more than 150 shows for over five million fans in stadiums, arenas and as part of festivals worldwide.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Where: 300 A Philip Randolph Blvd.

Price: $96-$795

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks

From the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks deal description:

Guests can choose between Beethoven's Pastoral, Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 2 or brass, organ, winds and percussion.

Where: Robert E. Jacoby Symphony Hall, 300 Water St.

Price: $42.25 (35 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Scott Stapp of Creed

From the Scott Stapp of Creed deal description:

This powerhouse vocalist from the late '90s and beyond unleashes his primal voice in a set of solo hits and Creed classics.

Where: 128 E. Forsyth St., Suite #300

Price: $20 (52 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

