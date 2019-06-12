Globally recognized motocross events coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is coming to Jacksonville!

US Assure Florida National is bringing four days of motocross to WW Motocross Park at WW Ranch.

The events will begin on Thursday, June 20 and go through Sunday, June 23. The globally recognized Championship will be nationally televised on Saturday, June 22.

The city of Jacksonville said the event brings a potential multi-million dollar economic impact.

“We will be welcoming thousands of people from all over the world along with showcasing a national television audience to Jacksonville and WW Motocross Park," Wayne Scarborough Jr., owner of WW Ranch Motocross Park, said. "This will be great exposure for our entire region and our team at WW Motocross Park look forward to executing one of the best sporting events in our city.”

Adult tickets range from $50 to $130 depending on how many days you plan on attending. Kids tickets for ages 6-11 are $20 for one day. Children age 5 and under get in free.

WW Motocross Park at WW Ranch is located at 1439 Otis Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32220.

