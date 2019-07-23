Performing and visual arts are hot in Jacksonville this week

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up three artsy events around Jacksonville this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from creating a painting you can sign to painting a sign.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Acrylic Liquid-Pour Painting Class — Dirty Cup Technique

This is an exciting class where you will learn about liquid pouring and be able to complete three to four canvases.

When: Tuesday, July 23, 6 p.m.

Where: 9041 Southside Blvd., Suite 140, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Price: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Watercolor Cherry Tree Class

This is an introduction to watercolors, with a blooming cherry tree! You will receive step by step instruction to leave with a finished painting that can easily be framed and hung in your home. Learn how to blend colors, paint free-hand and add touches that enhance your painting.

When: Wednesday, July 24, 6 p.m.

Where: 9041 Southside Blvd., Suite 140, Jacksonville

Price: $30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 64% Off a DIY Wood Sign Painting Workshop

Book your DIY Pinterest-inspired painting workshop at our BYOB establishment for a fun girls' night out, couples night or corporate event.

Where: 1188 S. Edgewood Ave., Northwest Jacksonville

Price: $22-$108

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

