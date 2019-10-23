Performing and visual arts events in Jacksonville this week

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Jacksonville this week, from a Halloween magic show to a gallery art show.

Understanding the Color Wheel

Feeling lost in a sea of color? Want to know more about primary, secondary, complimentary, and analogous color? This workshop is for you.

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m.- Saturday, Oct. 26, 4 a.m.

Where: Jennie Szaltis, Watercolorist and Instructor Studio, 1621 Emerson St.

Price: $125

The Bold City Magic Show Halloween Special

Come and see The Bold City Magic Show for our special Halloween show. Guaranteed to be full of laughs, frights and, as always, amazing magic!

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Main Event, 10370 Philips Highway

Price: $25

Lilith 'Unbound'

I am super excited for my first solo gallery show! Prints and signed copies of the fine-art book will be available for purchase. Light Hors d'oeuvres.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: CC Framing, Claire Lane Shopping Center, 11112 San Jose Blvd., Suite 27

Price: Free

