Feds vote to reject JEA's bid to withdraw from power purchase deal

June 2014 file photo of construction on a new nuclear reactor at Plant Vogtle power plant in Waynesboro, Ga.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A request made by JEA to withdraw from the project Vogtle nuclear deal was denied Thursday by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), according to a release.

The commission voted unanimously to dismiss the utility's request to intervene in JEA's ongoing dispute with MEAG Power over a purchase agreement made between the two companies. FERC found it had no statutory jurisdiction over the agreement.

The ruling read in part: “None of JEA’s arguments overcome the fact that, because MEAG is not a public utility, the Commission has no authority … to review or approve (or alternatively disprove) the wholesale sales of electricity in interstate commerce from MEAG to JEA pursuant to the PPA.”

Under the agreement, JEA is committed to covering 41 percent of the MEAG’s share of the cost to finance the Vogtle expansion in exchange for access to the first 20 years of power generation from the new nuclear facility.

JEA entered into the power purchase agreement in 2008. The power provided under the agreement was to be from two new Plant Vogtle units that would provide power to JEA customers in addition to ratepayers across Georgia beginning in April 2016.

JEA has been trying to separate itself from the project, as it has been running billions of dollars over budget. The project was expected to cost $9.5 billion in direct costs ($14.8 billion total, including indirect and financing costs).

Today, the project’s total cost-to-completion estimates have increased to more than $30 billion, with no guarantees that costs could grow beyond that and with a delayed completion date of November 2021.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.