Fionn MacCool's bids farewell to the Landing with farewell party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fionn MacCool's Irish Pub and Restaurant kicked off its "Landing Farewell" event on Friday night.

It comes after the city took ownership of the property after a settlement with Sleiman Enterprises. Businesses at The Jacksonville Landing were given a 30-day notice to move out.

On its Facebook page, the restaurant said there will be free parking, green beer specials and live music.

Laura Gonzalez said she's sad to see the pub closing its doors. She stops by after work on Friday nights.

"I think its necessary for the Landing and for downtown, but I'm really sad about this place," Gonzalez said. "This place is amazing. The people here are great."

Paul Glaser, Fionn MacCool's general manger, said Friday and Saturday night are the last two nights the restaurant will serve guests downtown.

"It's kind of sad. Won't deny that," Glaser said. "It's been eight wonderful years downtown, you know, beautiful spot on the river that we've had. We've had so many wonderful people come through the door."

Management said employees at the downtown location will move to its Ponte Vedra restaurant.

"Hopefully they'll come back," Gonzalez said. "I'm really rooting for them to come back to downtown, especially with the new developments. I think that it would be extremely beneficial."

