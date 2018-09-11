First Coast community gears up to help Carolinas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Flagler County Fire Rescue is deploying today one Rescue Team and two Strike Team Leaders to Raleigh, North Carolina to assist with hurricane response.

“Flagler County knows too well how critical the first responders are to residents faced with a hurricane,” said Commission Chair Greg Hansen. “We’re very proud of the men and women who are going to lend their skills and support to those in the path of Hurricane Florence.”

A crew with the Salvation Army in Jacksonville with join crews from a half-dozen other Florida cities heading to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Instead of using the disaster canteen, Jacksonville's newest response vehicle -- the Disaster Response Unit -- which is smaller in size and easier to navigate around debris, left Tuesday. The crew is prepared to help feed people who may be displaced by the storm and assist first responders.

"The hurricanes we've had in the last year have helped prepare us to know to get ready in advance and to make sure that all the things that we need on this unit are there," said Maj. Bert Tanner, area commander. "The Salvation Army Northeast Florida stocks it well as we send it up to North Carolina and (are) prepared not only to administer to the physical needs, but emotional and spiritual needs of people in harm's way."

The Northeast Florida Chapter of the American Red Cross said it is prepared to send from two dozen up to 100 people to help in the Carolinas, depending on the need.

Dozens of other crews throughout northeast Florida will meet in Charlotte Tuesday at a staging area until they are deployed to the areas in need following the storm.

Last night I authorized @JFRDJAX Jax Fire & Rescue Urban Search & Rescue Unit to coordinate / the State to deploy resources to help folks in the Carolinas & other areas as Florence approaches. I pray for the people & leadership in the path of Florence. I pray for our JFRD team. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) September 11, 2018

Flagler County is deploying one fire-rescue team and two strike team leaders on Tuesday. They will stage in to Raleigh to assist with hurricane response.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.