First Coast Spelling Bee winner survives through 3rd round at nationals

The top two spellers from the First Coast Spelling Bee are competing this week in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

First Coast Spelling Bee winner Erik Williams, 11, spelled two words correctly Tuesday to keep himself in the competition.

The St. Johns Country Day School sixth grader spelled “pernio” correctly in the morning round and “locavore” correctly in the afternoon.

“Pernio” is a skin condition caused by exposure to very cold temperatures, and “locavore” is a person whose diet consists only of locally grown food.

Despite spelling both words correctly, Erik isn't guaranteed a spot in the next round. Now, it boils down to how well he did on a written vocabulary test. Those results will be announced Wednesday ahead of Thursday night's final round.

St. Augustine's Manischa Wijayawardhana, who was the runner-up at the First Coast Spelling Bee, so far has correctly spelled “gyri” at nationals. “Gyri” is a convoluted ridge between anatomical grooves.

Erik and Manischa are two of 11 million spellers who started their journey more than eight months ago. Just over 500 reached the national stage.

We'll keep you updated on how far the pair advance or you can follow their progress HERE.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.