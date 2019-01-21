First Coast YMCA to help federal employees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The First Coast YMCA invited any federal worker affected by the partial government shutdown to stop by any of its locations.

Federal employees must bring their government-issued ID. From there, they will be asked to fill out a guest waiver.

The Y said they’re able to extend a helping hand to government employees impacted by the shutdown because of the generosity of others.

“At the Y, our foundation is set on supporting our communities and that means being there for our neighbors in the good times and in the uncertain times,” said Eric K. Mann, president and CEO of the First Coast YMCA. “Our Y branches are open to any federal employee impacted by the shutdown and we hope they serve as a positive space to grab a cup of coffee, workout or talk to others in the community. There is a place for you at the Y.”

The YMCA joins a long list of organizations helping Florida families affected by the partial government shutdown.

The Greater Jacksonville Area USO and the Beaches Emergency Assistance Ministry are offering assistance that includes helping with mortgages and rent, and providing food and other items needed.

For updates, checkout BEAM's social media pages. To donate for individuals or groups, you can contact BEAM’s executive director, Lori Richards, at 902-241-7437. Food donations can be dropped off behind the BEAM thrift store at 318 7th Ave. North in Jacksonville Beach.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.