Free animal adoptions as Jacksonville shelters approach capacity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services are offering free animal adoptions through Sunday, as shelters approach full capacity.

According to the Humane Society, shelters get critically full around summertime every year. Therefore, adoption fees are being waived to help cats and dogs find a home.

A $20 licensing fee may still apply.

LINKS: Jacksonville Humane Society | Animal Care and Protective Services

Hours for the Jacksonville Humane Society adoption center, located at 8464 Beach Boulevard, are as follow:

Thursday and Friday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hours for the Animal Care and Protective Services adoption center, located at 2020 Forest Street, are as follow:

Thursday and Friday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visit the websites in the links provided above to view adoptable pets.

