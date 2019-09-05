Free or low cost ways to keep kids busy while school's out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All First Coast YMCA branches are open Thursday and offering free admission for kids and adults. The Jacksonville Zoo reopened Thursday, as well, and is offering half-price admission.

Most schools across the Jacksonville area remain closed Thursday in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian's close call. Heading to the YMCA near you or the Jacksonville Zoo is an easy, fun way to keep kids busy and get them out of the house after being cooped up for days as Hurricane Dorian churned along the east coast of Jacksonville.

YMCA branches offer specific hours of operations and programs. Check schedules here.

In addition, all YMCAs across the First Coast will open to people who were impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Thursday through Sunday, every YMCA branch will be open to all free of charge to those in need. People can grab a cup of coffee, take a shower or work out.

