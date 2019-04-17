Free shredding events in St. Johns County this Saturday

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Just in time for Earth Day next week, people who live in St. Johns County have a chance to recycle documents as part of a free shredding event on Saturday.

The event is offered by the county at two locations:

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Republic Services, 445 Republic Dr.

• 8 a.m. to noon at the Anastasia Square Shopping Center at State Road 312 and A1A

Participants can securely destroy and recycle confidential, personal, banking, and other informational documents, the county said.

Items generated by commercial activity, three-ring binders, and cardboard will not be accepted.

For more information, call 904-827-6980.

