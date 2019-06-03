Free summer lunch program begins at Jacksonville libraries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Public Library on Monday will begin offering free lunches and a snack for kids ages 18 and under this summer.

The free summer lunch program begins June 3 and will go until Aug. 2 every Monday through Friday to make sure all teens and children will be fed this summer.

The program will be going at 12 library branches all over Jacksonville.

Here is a list of locations and times the libraries will provide free summer lunch:

Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m.

Brown Eastside Branch Library, 1390 Harrison Street

Dallas Graham Branch Library, 2304 Myrtle Avenue N.

Westbrook Branch Library, 2809 Commonwealth Avenue

Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Argyle Branch Library, 7933 Old Middleburg Road

Bill Brinton Murray Hill Branch Library, 918 Edgewood Avenue S.

Bradham and Brooks Branch Library, 1755 Edgewood Avenue W.

Highlands Regional Library, 1826 Dunn Avenue

Main Library, 303 Laura Street N.

Pablo Creek Regional Library, 13295 Beach Boulevard

Regency Square Branch Library, 9900 Regency Square Boulevard

University Park Branch Library, 3435 University Boulevard N.

Webb Wesconnett Regional Library, 2809 Commonwealth Avenue

