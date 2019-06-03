Community

Free summer lunch program begins at Jacksonville libraries

Jax Public Library's program starts June 3 through Aug. 2

By Melanie Schultz - Media content editor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Public Library on Monday will begin offering free lunches and a snack for kids ages 18 and under this summer.

The free summer lunch program begins June 3 and will go until Aug. 2 every Monday through Friday to make sure all teens and children will be fed this summer. 

The program will be going at 12 library branches all over Jacksonville.

Here is a list of locations and times the libraries will provide free summer lunch:

Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m.

  • Brown Eastside Branch Library, 1390 Harrison Street
  • Dallas Graham Branch Library, 2304 Myrtle Avenue N.
  • Westbrook Branch Library, 2809 Commonwealth Avenue

Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

  • Argyle Branch Library, 7933 Old Middleburg Road
  • Bill Brinton Murray Hill Branch Library, 918 Edgewood Avenue S.
  • Bradham and Brooks Branch Library, 1755 Edgewood Avenue W.
  • Highlands Regional Library, 1826 Dunn Avenue
  • Main Library, 303 Laura Street N.
  • Pablo Creek Regional Library, 13295 Beach Boulevard
  • Regency Square Branch Library, 9900 Regency Square Boulevard
  • University Park Branch Library, 3435 University Boulevard N.
  • Webb Wesconnett Regional Library, 2809 Commonwealth Avenue

