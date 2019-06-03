Free summer lunch program begins at Jacksonville libraries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Public Library on Monday will begin offering free lunches and a snack for kids ages 18 and under this summer.
The free summer lunch program begins June 3 and will go until Aug. 2 every Monday through Friday to make sure all teens and children will be fed this summer.
The program will be going at 12 library branches all over Jacksonville.
Here is a list of locations and times the libraries will provide free summer lunch:
Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m.
- Brown Eastside Branch Library, 1390 Harrison Street
- Dallas Graham Branch Library, 2304 Myrtle Avenue N.
- Westbrook Branch Library, 2809 Commonwealth Avenue
Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Argyle Branch Library, 7933 Old Middleburg Road
- Bill Brinton Murray Hill Branch Library, 918 Edgewood Avenue S.
- Bradham and Brooks Branch Library, 1755 Edgewood Avenue W.
- Highlands Regional Library, 1826 Dunn Avenue
- Main Library, 303 Laura Street N.
- Pablo Creek Regional Library, 13295 Beach Boulevard
- Regency Square Branch Library, 9900 Regency Square Boulevard
- University Park Branch Library, 3435 University Boulevard N.
- Webb Wesconnett Regional Library, 2809 Commonwealth Avenue
