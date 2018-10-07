Community fundraiser for child with Brain cancer

Fleming Island, Fla. - There was a major outpouring of support Saturday for a 10-year-old Fleming Island boy who has brain cancer.

There was a charity rummage sale to help pay for Wickus Viljoen's medical expenses at St. John's Classical Academy. That's a charter school the boy attends on County Road 220 in Fleming Island.

Wickus Viljoen recently had a glioblastoma tumor removed. He is currently undergoing treatment for the remaining cancer in his brain. This is the same form of brain cancer that recently took the life of Arizona Senator John McCain.

The rummage sale raised an estimated $3,500 for the Wickus' family. His family is originally from South Africa but has lived in Fleming Island for many years.

Donations are still being accepted at a GoFundMe account set up at www.gofundme.com/wickus-viljoen-medical-fund.

