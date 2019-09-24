Georgia tattoo parlor raises over $8K to help with school lunch debt

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - The issue of school lunch debt is gaining attention around the U.S., and employees at one local business decided to do more than just talk about the problem.

Second Skin Studio Tattoo and Body Piercing hosted an event Sept. 13 in Camden County -- and their customers overwhelmingly responded.

More than 200 customers showed up and the line was around the block!

The tattoo artists worked from 10 a.m. to well past midnight, creating over 350 tattoos to help Camden County students, the district said in a Facebook post.

They raised $8,100 to pay delinquent lunch accounts and help the emergency lunch fund for Camden County Schools.

The district said it works hard to make sure every child who qualifies for free or reduced lunch is able to receive that benefit.

And parents are notified of low lunch balances by lunchroom managers or through the SchoolBucks online payment system.

But sometimes students' lunch accounts come up short.

"The incredibly generous donation from Second Skin Tattoo will go a long way toward our goal of providing a healthy, nutritious lunch for every child," the district said. "We are overwhelmed by the generosity of these amazing artists and our whole community."

