Girl Scout cookie season is finally here

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Girl Scout cookie season has officially begun.

Cookie booths will start popping up outside many Jacksonville-area stores starting Feb. 9, the Girl Scouts of Gateway Council announced Wednesday.

But if you can't wait until then, Girl Scouts in Northeast Florida are taking orders in person and through their Digital Cookie websites.

This year, Girls Scouts in Northeast Florida are selling eight varieties of Girl Scout Cookies: Do-si-dos, Samoas, Savannah Smiles, Tagalongs, Thin Mints and Trefoils are $4 per box. S'mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastic are $5 per box.

During the 2018-19 Girl Scout Cookie Program, Gateway Council will support the Greater Jacksonville Area United Service Organizations with the Gift of Caring program. The Operation USO donation program allows customers to support active duty military personnel by purchasing packages of cookies to be delivered to service members and their families through the Greater Jacksonville USO Centers.

Gateway Council also offers outreach programs to girls in underserved communities who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to be a part of Girl Scouts. Gateway Council leaders said they believe every girl deserves access to the resources, role models and experiences necessary to fulfill her potential.

“Proceeds from the Girl Scout Cookie Program stay local,” said Gateway Council CEO Mary Anne Jacobs. “When a customer buys a box of delicious cookies from a Girl Scout, they are making a direct impact in our community.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program also benefits the girls selling the cookies. A recent Girl Scout Research Institute study found that two out of three girls who participate in the program learn five essential life skills: goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

To learn more about the Girl Scout Cookie Program or to find a location by using the Girl Scout Cookie locator, visit www.girlscouts-gateway.org/cookies.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.