Jacksonville 'Golf Ball Drop' raises money for Child Cancer Fund

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Organizers at an annual New Year’s Day golf tournament found a new and unique way to raise money for a local charity.

The “Pay It Forward” tournament at the Jacksonville Golf and Country Club on Tuesday featured a "Golf Ball Drop" for charity.

A helicopter hovered over the 14th hole and dropped 500 balls onto the green. Those who participated paid $100 per ball for a pretty big prize.

If your number was on the first ball that fell into the 14th hole, or if you were the closest to the hole, you won $10,000. The second place winner won $3,000.

The country club said it raised more than $50,000. The Golf Ball Drop alone brought in $28,000.

The rest of the money raised from the ball drop and the other parts of the tournament go to the Child Cancer Fund, a local charity that helps kids and families battling cancer.

