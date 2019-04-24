Gov. signs bill to name stretch of I-295 after fallen officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Tuesday that will name of stretch of Interstate 295 after a Jacksonville police officer who was killed in a crash.

The bill designates a stretch of I-295 and the East Beltway, as Officer Lance Christian Whitaker Highway. It will take effect on July 1.

Lance Whitaker was killed in a crash on that stretch of I-295 near Alta Drive when his patrol car ran off the road while responding to a separate crash in May 2018.

Whitaker, 48, was a 17 year veteran of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

