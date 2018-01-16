Grateful Bengals fans donate to Blake Bortles Foundation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars fans weren't the only ones rooting against the Steelers this past weekend. Dozens of Cincinnati fans were hoping for a Pittsburgh loss, too.

Over 100 Bengals fans were so thrilled to see their division rivals lose, they donated a combined $5,000 to the Blake Bortles Foundation in a show of gratitude.

In a statement released by the foundation, Bortles praised Cincinnati fans for their generous support, saying "they should know their support will make a difference."

"Fans are at the core of the football experience and it's truly exciting and rewarding when they band together, regardless of the team they cheer for, to make a positive impact in the lives of others," Bortles said.

Cincinnati sports radio host Mo Egger spearheaded the campaign, using his show and social media to coax donations from fans. He urged them "pay it forward" after Buffalo Bills fans contributed to the Andy Dalton Foundation following the Bengals' defeat of the Ravens.

The Blake Bortles Foundation, formed in 2016, provides support for first responders in Oviedo and Jacksonville. The group partners with organizations to help children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. To learn more, visit the charity's website.

