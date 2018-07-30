How to save on parking at the Jaguars game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Football season is just around the corner and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority has a way to save on the cost of parking at the Jaguars game.

The JTA announced Monday that it began selling gameday 'Xpress' season passes for the 2018 season, which allows fans to take a JTA bus to all nine games for the price of seven. Passes can be purchased on the MyJTA app.

The shuttle service begins when the Jaguars take on the New Orleans Saints Aug. 9. Single game shuttle passes are also available.

Single game passes from downtown are $8, while season shuttle passes are $55. There are two locations fans can board the shuttle downtown, including:

Convention center lot: 1005 Forsyth St.

Kings Avenue parking garage: 1003 Kings Ave.

Single game passes from suburban areas are $13, while season shuttle passes $90. There are three suburban locations fans can board the shuttle, including:

Armsdale lot: 3191 Armsdale Road (I-295 and Lem Turner Road)

* Beaches lot: 277 Penman Road South (Little League (Wingate) Park)

Beaches lot: 277 Penman Road South (Little League (Wingate) Park) Southside lot: 7020 Philips Highway (JTB)

*NOTE: The beaches lot only operates during regular season games.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.