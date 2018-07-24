How veterans can get a free sandwich from Mission BBQ

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mission BBQ will honor the men and women who served in the Korean War with a free sandwich on National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day.

On July 27, all locations will offer Korean War veterans a free sandwich of their choice from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. At noon, restaurants will play "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Mission BBQ said the free meal is to thank veterans for the sacrifices they've made to keep the U.S. free.

Veterans should bring their military ID. No coupon is necessary.

