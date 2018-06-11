How you can help Salvation Army provide school supplies for children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Families in need will get a helping hand in preparing their children for the next school year with the Salvation Army's back-to-school supply drive this summer.

The Salvation Army will accept applications for families requesting assistance from 9 a.m. to noon June 21 and 22 at the Towers Center of Hope at 900 W. Adams St. in downtown Jacksonville.

Families must bring proof of children’s grade level (most recent report card), proof of Duval residency, and proof of income (TANF/food stamps card or letter, Social Security award letter, low income housing documents or proof of unemployment).

Questions about applications should be directed to the Towers Center of Hope at 904-356-8641.

How you can help

The cost of school supplies can put a strain on families with limited resources, so The Salvation Army is asking local businesses, churches, groups and individuals to help by hosting a collection.

Supplies will be collected now through July 20.

The Salvation Army will distribute the supplies on Aug. 3 to families who applied and demonstrated financial need.

Anyone who is interested in hosting a school supplies collection is asked to call 904-301-4846 or email meghan.keith@uss.salvationarmy.org to sign up. Individuals wishing to drop off supplies may do so during business hours through July 20 at The Salvation Army’s downtown locations at 900 W. Adams St. or 328 N. Ocean St. (Monday through Friday only at Ocean Street location).

Requested supplies include backpacks for k-12 boys and girls, folders, scissors, rulers, crayons, pencils, markers, pens, colored pencils, loose-leaf paper, glue sticks, composition notebooks, spiral notebooks, hand sanitizer, and baggies.

School Supplies Application Information

June 21 and 22 from 9am-12pm

Towers Center of Hope

900 W. Adams St.

Jacksonville, FL 32202

Bring proof of Duval residency, proof of child’s grade level, and proof of income.

School Supplies Collection Drive Information

Businesses, churches and groups are needed to host supplies drives.

Now through July 20

Individuals may drop off supplies at the following locations:

Towers Center of Hope

900 W. Adams St.

Jacksonville, FL 32204

Business hours 7 days a week

The Salvation Army administrative office

328 N. Ocean St.

Jacksonville, FL 32202

Business hours Monday through Friday



