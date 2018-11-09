Hundreds in Jacksonville celebrate Diwali

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It’s a celebration that’s been going on for more than 2,000 years.

On Thursday, Indians across the world celebrated Diwali, the Indian New Year.

It was no different in Jacksonville. Hundreds spent the day at the BAPS Temple on Merrill Road to celebrate the biggest Hindu holiday.

They spent the day with prayer, music and, of course, food. Festivities started earlier in the week and run until Saturday.

The religion focuses on nonviolence, family values and respect.

The temple also has a charitable arm that works to make the community a better place.

Members invited me to experience their culture and it was enlightening.

By the way, this is the year 2075 on the Indian calendar.

