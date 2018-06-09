Hundreds of cats, dogs available for adoption this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - First Coast No More Homeless Pets and Petco Foundation are teaming up for the 25th Mega Adoption event this weekend at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds.

Fourteen shelters and adoption agencies from across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia are transporting over 900 animals to the fairgrounds through Sunday.

Tanner Ives, Social Media and Communications Coordinator at First Coast No More Homeless Pets said the goal is, by the end of the weekend, to have all the dogs and cats paired with new families.

According to Ives, a lot of pieces come together to make the event so successful. He said it’s the largest event of its kind in the country.

“From the surgeons and the vets and the vet-techs and volunteers, it’s just limitless how many people are involved in this,” said Ives.

He said that dogs and cats are transported by truck each morning to maximize the amount of space available at shelters for new animals.

One of the participating shelters is the Jacksonville Humane Society.

“Over at the fairgrounds, it’s a lot of people and a lot of excitement. So we look for dogs and cats who may really enjoy being over there,” said Lindsay Layendecker, Senior Manager of Education and Outreach at the Jacksonville Humane Society.

Layendecker added that kittens are always in high demand and are often adopted together, creating more of a need for kittens at the mega-event.

She also said that people line up before the event begins so they can have their first pick on puppies.

The Mega Pet Adoption Event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday through Sunday this week at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds and free parking is available.

A fee of $20 is required for adoption.

