"Walk to Defeat ALS" attracts hundreds in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A couple hundred walkers hit the streets of historic St. Augustine on Saturday morning for the Walk to Defeat ALS. News4Jax employees showed up in force to support executive producer Sharon Cohen, a longtime and loved colleague,who has been diagnosed with the disease. Her "Sharon's Songbirds" team raised more than $5,000.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive, fatal neuromuscular disease that slowly robs the body of its ability to walk, speak, swallow and breathe. The life expectancy of a person with ALS averages 2 to 5 years from the time of diagnosis.

Every 90 minutes, a person in this country is diagnosed with ALS, and every 90 minutes, another person will die from this disease. ALS occurs throughout the world, with no racial, ethnic, or socioeconomic boundaries.

(See photo gallery of walk below)

ALS can strike anyone. Presently, there is no known cause of the disease, which costs loved ones an average of $250,000 a year to provide the care that people living with ALS and their families need.

Even if you missed the walk on Saturday, you can still donate to the cause by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.