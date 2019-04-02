'ICARE' addresses school discipline & transparency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - School discipline and transparency took the spotlight during a meeting Monday night of the Interfaith Coalition for Action, Reconciliation and Empowerment, also known as ICARE.

The group considers itself a diverse, multi-issue organization that holds leaders accountable to act justly and fairly.

Pastor Bruce Havens, the coalition's co-president, delivered a strong suggestion to the Duval County School District superintendent about "restorative justice." ICARE suggested the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and State Attorney's Office provide transparency through user-friendly websites.

The coalition delivered its messages in-person to Sheriff Mike Williams, State Attorney Melissa Nelson and Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene

"We're going to continue to sharing and work on being transparent as possible," Williams said. "We have come a long way and have a lot more to do."

Williams told ICARE that the Sheriff's Office has comprehensive reports it produces monthly.

Nelson told the group her office is participating in a research study that is analyzing how her staff deals with racial disparities. She said the analysis will conclude in 2020.

