I'm a Star Foundation tackles teen issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville students are working to find solutions for some of the toughest issue for teens.

They're working with the group, I'm a Star Foundation to develop solutions to reduce crime, bullying and transforming disengaged students during their 2019 Leader to Leader Summit.

Jacksonville City Councilman Bill Gulliford and Superintendent of Duval Schools Diana Greene spoke at the summit.

Betty Burney is the Founder and Executive Director of I'm a Star Foundation.

"If you take a look at the statistics and a look at the information that is facing your young people, suicide is rampant and a lot of that has to do with bullying. This is young people, middle and high school students. Also, the crime rate where students are getting in trouble in school. We want to try to help stem that tie so they can be their best selves," Burney said.

Faith Sampson co-chaired Saturday's event.

"It’s just a lot to take in. Many students don’t know how to control themselves with bullying and crime. Transforming disruptors into leaders that takes a lot of leadership and encouragement and bravery to just go out and talk to people even young people and elderly people just to get that clarification that you can be a leader no matter how old, how tall or your size. It really doesn’t matter," Sampson said.

