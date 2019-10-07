Jacksonville celebrates 41st Pride Festival with parade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 41st River City Pride Festival kicked off Saturday with thousands of people gathering in Riverside to take part in the parade and variety of events.

CW-17 is proud to be the first media sponsor of the festival with reporter Zac Lashway serving as grand marshal of the parade which kicked off the two-day festival.

Rainbow themed costumes, glitter, feathers, and lots of love were common themes and this year's parade was the largest to date with over 100 organizations and more than 3,000 people taking part.

People from all walks of life came together to celebrate love, understanding and tolerance.

The block party lasted through 10 p.m. Saturday night and the festival continued Sunday at the Riverside Arts Market.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.