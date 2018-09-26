Jacksonville City Council approves $1.2 billion budget

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After two months reviewing how Mayor Lenny Curry proposed spending $1.2 billion in taxpayer money in the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1, the City Council unanimously approved the budget Tuesday night.

The spending plan includes increases in public safety spending, road and waterway improvements and raises for city employees, including City Council members.

The budget earmarks $13 million to make changes along McCoys Creek and other urban waterways known around Jacksonville called as the Emerald Necklace.

Council president Aaron Bowman said other neglected projects are getting money as well.

"It has the zoo in it. You’re doing stuff about the Emerald Necklace. We got a lot of capital improvement projects that we haven’t had a chance to do in the past," Bowman said. "That’s what I’m excited about --- finally we can take some of these areas that needed work and get them moving."

There's a total of $161 million in capital improvement projects.

The budget review process went smoother than most years, with little opposition to spending hikes in several areas.

Property values have increased, so the city has more tax money to spend at the existing tax rate. But that could change next year if voters decide whether to give themselves a tax cut with an additional homestead exemption. That is one of the constitutional amendments on the November ballot, and it’s expected to pass.

"For the city, fortunately for them, revenues are on the rise as far as values," Duval County Property Appraiser Jerry Holland said. "So the impact on the city, on Amendment Number 1, won’t be as difficult as that (we) would’ve felt six years ago."

Amendment 1 would increase the homestead exemption for most homeowners, saving the average person $300, while Amendment 2 would remove the existing tax cap on non-homestead or business property, which could allow taxable value to increase faster.

"I think at the end of the day, the voter looks at how will it affect me," Holland said.

After years without raises, City Council members will see a $500 annual pay increase. So far, Councilman Al Ferrao has declined a raise, and he is urging others to do the same.

Most city employees will get the raises they’ve negotiated.

