Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp holding job fair to fill summer positions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp is building its team off the field and holding a job fair to fill seasonal positions.

The job fair takes place Wednesday, June 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The team is filling the following positions:

Concessions Manager

Concessions Floor Supervisor

Warehouse Manager

Vending Manager

Suite Attendant

Concessions Workers

Concessions Cooks

Bartenders

Warehouse Workers

Vending Hawkers

Line Cooks

Kitchen Utility

Pantry Stewards

Cashiers

Those interested in applying can find full position descriptions and an application form by heading to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's website. Applicants should bring the completed application and a resume to the job fair, and be dressed appropriately for an interview.

LINKS: Full position descriptions | Jumbo Shrimp job application | Jumbo Shrimp homepage

Parking for the event will be in Lot P, east of the stadium. Applicants may enter through the main stadium gates at the corner of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard and East Adams Street.

Potential employees are subject to a background check and drug test.

