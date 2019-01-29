Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp nationally recognized on 'Jeopardy!'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - I'll take "oxymorons" for 400.

This is one all we would have known. During the Monday night airing of "Jeopardy!" a contestant was given the answer:

"Jacksonville's minor league baseball team is named this, a classic shellfish oxymoron."

The correct response, "What is the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp?"

Overjoyed city leaders were watching and shared their thoughts on Twitter, including Ken Babby, the owner of the Jumbo Shrimp.

Love it! Jumbo Shrimp is well known throughout the world. I’ve had it recognized in foreign countries and major cities in U.S. My shirt and hat normally travel with me. GO SHRIMP! He didn’t even have to think about it before answering. — Aaron Bowman (@AaronAbowman) January 29, 2019

Hey @thereal4smo - we loved your work on @Jeopardy tonight. Can we interest you in to coming to Jacksonville for a ballgame this season? Follow back and message us if you’re interested! pic.twitter.com/ekUZkYiCCh — Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (@JaxShrimp) January 29, 2019

