Community

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp nationally recognized on 'Jeopardy!'

By News4Jax.com Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - I'll take "oxymorons" for 400.

This is one all we would have known. During the Monday night airing of "Jeopardy!" a contestant was given the answer:

"Jacksonville's minor league baseball team is named this, a classic shellfish oxymoron."

The correct response, "What is the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp?"

Overjoyed city leaders were watching and shared their thoughts on Twitter, including Ken Babby, the owner of the Jumbo Shrimp.

 

 

 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.