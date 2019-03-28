Jacksonville Landing to hold 'Last Blast' this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Days after City Council voted to close the Jacksonville Landing and fund a buyout of the landlord and its few remaining tenants, the management of the iconic downtown center is throwing a party.



The Landing's Last Bash will run Friday through Sunday and include live music, a car show and other activities.

"Please continue to support our businesses and we hope to see you to celebrate one last weekend of FREE events," @JaxLanding tweeted. "Thanks for your support, Jacksonville!"

Last Bash schedule

Friday, March 29

Live music by The 7 Street Band with special guests Special Formula Band from 7 p.m.-midnight on the Sleiman Riverfront Stage.

Saturday, March 30

1) Rumble at the River: 8 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Join the Jacksonville Mustang Club for their 17th Regional Mustang & Ford Show. Join the club for a day of fun, Fords and more. This event is free.



2) Dirty South Villains 4th annual meet: 7 p.m.

This regional meet up for the Bearded Villains of Jacksonville will benefit the National Kidney Foundation. Enjoy vendor tables and the beard competition. The event will be held in the Jack Daniels Bar. All proceeds from the event will benefit the National Kidney Foundation.



3) Live music by The Band Be Easy from 8-10 p.m. and music provided by Party Solution Entertainment in the courtyard from 7 p.m.-midnight

Sunday, March 31

Soulful Sundays 5–9 p.m.

Live music on the Sleiman Riverfront Stage by The Katz Downstairz. Free live music by the best local bands in town. Bring your own chairs, enjoy the music and enjoy food from our food vendors in the courtyard.

The Landing's two restaurants that remain open -- Fionn MacCool's Irish Pub & Restaurant and Hooters -- will be offering drink specials over the weekend.

