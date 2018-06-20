Bids to demolish former Jacksonville City Hall, courthouse opened

The old Jacksonville City Hall, behind the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville, and old Duval County Courthouse sit along the northbank of the St. Johns River.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The City of Jacksonville opened bids Wednesday from companies that want to demolish the old courthouse and City Hall building along the Northbank.

It comes after the implosion of the JEA cooling towers, which were destroyed at the St. Johns River Power Park on Saturday.

More Headlines

Total Wrecking and Environmental is one of the companies bidding on the project. It's the same firm that took down the cooling towers.

The firm was among five others that submitted proposals to the city; ranging from $7.9 million to $11 million. Some companies would implode the building, while others said they would tear it down with wrecking balls.

The City of Jacksonville will carefully review what each company is suggesting. It will make a selection at a later date.

SEE IT AGAIN: Live coverage of implosion | Replay of 4 camera angles of implosion

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.