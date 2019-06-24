Jacksonville Public Library cancels 'Storybook Pride Prom'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Public Library has canceled an event for LGBTQ youth citing that it is "not confident" that it will be 100% prepared to provide a safe and secure environment for everyone.

The "Storybook Pride Prom" dance was scheduled for Friday.

"Come dressed inspired by your favorite book character - casual, formal, or in drag - whatever makes you feel great. Be you!" a flyer for the event said.

The planned event brought positive and negative reactions.

An email from Biblical Concepts Ministries that was sent out as an "Emergency Alert" over the weekend said:

"I have spoken to three conservative members of city council late Friday afternoon, all three whom were shocked and disgusted and pledged to stop this inappropriate insanity. One council member had already spoken to the head of the library whom admitted he had approved this."

The email also encouraged pastors to share the event with their church and to "Contact Mayor Curry and Jacksonville City Council" on Monday.

Beatrice Palmer, a performer set to make an appearance at the event, is currently in the process of planning a new venue for the Storybook Pride Prom.

"They can try, but they will never deter our spirit," she said.

Hundreds were planning on going to the event. Michelle Leipuner, a mother of two, said her child was planning on attending.

"I’m a parent of two LGBTQ children and one of them was attending the story time prom being held at our PUBLIC library but due to hateful reactions, it has sadly been canceled," Leipuner said.

We are currently working to gather more details and information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.