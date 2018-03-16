Jacksonville school choir to perform alongside Foreigner

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: (L-R) Musicians Mick Jones, Kelly Hansen and Jeff Pilson of Foreigner perform during Live Nation's celebration of The 3rd Annual National Concert Day at Irving Plaza on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael…

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A high school choir will be performing on stage with the band Foreigner during a concert in St. Augustine during the month of March.

Foreigner will be coming to concert at the St. Augustine Amphitheater on March 16. The Atlantic Coast high school choir from Jacksonville will get the chance to perform alongside the band during the show.

The choir will sing with the band to its classic hit, "I Want to Know What Love is." Foreigner will also donate $500 to the choir for its high school chorus program.

