Jacksonville school choir to perform alongside Foreigner

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A high school choir will be performing on stage with the band Foreigner during a concert in St. Augustine during the month of March.
Foreigner will be coming to concert at the St. Augustine Amphitheater on March 16. The Atlantic Coast high school choir from Jacksonville will get the chance to perform alongside the band during the show.
The choir will sing with the band to its classic hit, "I Want to Know What Love is." Foreigner will also donate $500 to the choir for its high school chorus program.
