Jacksonville Zoo holding night of 'zooperstition' on Friday the 13th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're not one who believes in superstitions, you might want to head to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens this Friday the 13th.

Activities for the whole family will commence at the zoo at 6:30 p.m. and last until 10 p.m., while animals will be on exhibit until 8:30 p.m. It's part of the zoo's "Night at the Zoo: Zooperstition" event.

In addition to live music and animal encounters, guests will also be able to explore the zoo's "Dinosauria" exhibit after dark.

Cash bars will be available for adults and will be serving beer and wine. Several food trucks will also make an appearance including Sonny's BBQ, Pie Daddy and Mr. Potato Spread.

Tickets for "Night at the Zoo" are limited and available online only at the zoo's website. Zoo members can get an adult ticket for $7, and a child's ticket for $5.

Standard prices are $14 for adults and $12 for children. Children under age two are free and do not need a ticket.

