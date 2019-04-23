Jacksonville zoo now certified as sensory inclusive organization

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens partnered with KultureCity, which works to support people with special needs, to become certified as a sensory inclusive organization.

That means the Northside family favorite will be more accommodating for people with autism, post-traumatic stress disorder and other similar conditions.

The certification involved zoo staff being trained on how to recognize and help people with sensory needs.

"It is important because, No. 1, I am a dad of a son who has a sensory need. And No. 2, when you look at the numbers, it is one of the fastest growing demographics in the United States. One in six individuals has a sensory need and by in large, these individuals don't get to engage with the general community," said Julian Maha, co-found of KultureCity.

Sensory bags for guests feeling overwhelmed during a zoo visit are now available at the Train Booth. Each bag is equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools and verbal cue cards.

There will also be a designated quiet area.

Families planning a trip to the Jacksonville zoo can also download the free KultureCity app that shares how to access sensory features at the zoo.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.