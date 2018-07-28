Hundreds of Jags fans paint paw prints on Bay Street leading to stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No yellow brick road here, but you can follow the yellow paw prints to see the Jaguars! Jags fans showed up in droves to help paint bright yellow paws on Bay Street leading to the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday morning.

Jacksonville City Council President Aaron Bowman and his wife Debbie painted the first paw print just at 7:45 a.m. to kick off the event.

It's been a tradition for 26 years in Jacksonville, and organizers said this year more than 400 people took part in the 2018 Painting of the PawPrints.

Families, business leaders and Jaxson de Ville, the Jaguars' mascot, used yellow paint and stencils to brighten the more than 330 paw prints that run along Bay Street from the base of the Main Street Bridge to TIAA Bank Field.

The Painting of the PawPrints began in 1995 as a small downtown project, but has grown into an annual family-friendly event that attracts hundreds of people.

There were tents, vendors and music to add to the festive atmosphere as fans get ready to root for the home team as football season approaches.

“I am blown away by the response to PawPrints this year. It is incredible to see how much the community and Jags fans love this event. We’re honored to help kick off the 2018 Jaguars season!” said Kimberly Gill, committee chair of the PawPrints event for the JAX Chamber Downtown Council.

The Jaguars donated preseason tickets to the event for both the Aug. 9 game against the New Orleans Saints and the Aug. 25 game against the Atlanta Falcons. The free tickets were given away at the event.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.