JTA offering free admission to MOSH exhibit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is offering free admission to the Museum of Science and History’s Earth Explorers exhibit with the purchase of a bus, ferry or Gameday Xpress ticket using the MyJTA mobile app.

The free admission to the exhibit is part of a partnership between JTA and MOSH.

“Summer is an exciting time for families to do activities together,” JTA Chief Executive Officer Nathaniel P. Ford Sr. said in a press release. “We are excited to partner with MOSH to make science, history and innovation accessible this summer to young people in Jacksonville.”

The free admission to the exhibit only applies to up to three youths 18 years old or younger.

The offer is valid for one week after the purchase of the JTA fare using the mobile app.

This promotional deal ends Sept. 9 and does not include admission to the planetarium.

