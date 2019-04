JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The JTA is getting money from the federal government to expant the First Coast Flyer bus service.

The $16.6 million grant will go toward the planned southwest corridor. It runs from the Prime Osborn Convention Center, via Florida State College Jacksonville (Kent Campus) to the Orange Park Mall.

The grant is part of a $1.3 billion grant package announced Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.